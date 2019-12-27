Ali Velshi

Disturbing new video, details in Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher's case

08:29

Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher was acquitted of shooting civilians and killing a captive ISIS fighter earlier this year. But newly-obtained interviews with the SEAL team members who originally accused Gallagher, done by The New York Times' The Weekly, put the case in a disturbing light. NBC senior national correspondent Kate Snow reports. Retired United States Navy admiral James Stavridis offers his analysis with MSNBC's Ali Velshi.Dec. 27, 2019

