Disturbing new video, details in Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher's case

Disturbing new video, details in Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher's case08:29
Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher was acquitted of shooting civilians and killing a captive ISIS fighter earlier this year. But newly-obtained interviews with the SEAL team members who originally accused Gallagher, done by The New York Times' The Weekly, put the case in a disturbing light. NBC senior national correspondent Kate Snow reports. Retired United States Navy admiral James Stavridis offers his analysis with MSNBC's Ali Velshi.