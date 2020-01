When asked during Tuesday’s debate why he is lacking in support from African American voters, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg touted support from local black leaders back home. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi talks with Danielle Moodie-Mills, host of the DNR Studios podcast, "Woke AF Daily," and co-host of the podcast, "Democracy-ish," who calls Buttigieg’s answer a “missed opportunity.”