Biden leads Sanders by 2-to-1 margin among Democratic primary voters

According to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, Democratic primary voters back fmr. Vice President Joe Biden over Senator Bernie Sanders by an overwhelming two-to-one margin. The survey found that 61% of Democratic voters support Biden, while just 32% back Sanders. In the same poll, among all registered voters, Biden leads President Donald Trump outside the poll’s margin of error in a head-to-head contest. 52 percent of all voters say they would choose Biden, while 43 percent say they would choose Trump.