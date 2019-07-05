Fact check: Trump says census must count citizens to determine Congressional representation. That's wrong.07:03
President Trump's administration announces that they plan to keep fighting tor the census citizenship question in a Maryland lawsuit separate from the Supreme Court case that judged against the question. Earlier Friday, the president said he was considering an executive order to attempt to push the question through. Pete Williams also fact checks President Trump's claim that the census needs to count citizens to determine how many seats states get in Congress.