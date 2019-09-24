Acting DNI withholding whistleblower complaint fueling scandal

Ali Velshi talks with Elizabeth Holtzman, former NY Congresswoman who voted to impeach Richard Nixon and the author of "The Case For Impeaching Trump," and Chris Whipple, the author of "The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency," about the controversy surrounding Acting DNI Joseph Maguire’s refusal to share the whistleblower complaint against President Trump and what that means as Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to announce a formal impeachment inquiry.