4 NYPD officers die by suicide in June

With the news of four suicides within the ranks of the NYPD in just three weeks, Ali Velshi talks with Dr. Miriam Heyman, senior program officer at the Ruderman Family Foundation, about her foundation’s study revealing police officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty, and the obstacles facing men and women in uniform. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. You can also text HOME to 741741.