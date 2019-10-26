Federal judge rules impeachment inquiry is legal

BREAKING: NBC News releases former staffers from confidentiality agreements about sexual harassment

A Federal Judge has handed the Democrats a significant victory, coming at the end of an eventful week -- what appears to be a steady march toward articles of impeachment. The President responds to criticism that his team may not be up to the challenge by saying: there's no team, it’s just him. An accidental phone call from Rudy's phone to a reporter that left a message no one was supposed to hear, it has to do with the Bidens and Rudy's quest to make money. Geoff Bennett, Carol Leonnig, and Philip Elliott join.Oct. 26, 2019

