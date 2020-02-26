'It's a hard no': Sanders rejects Bloomberg's cash in general election

'It's a hard no': Sanders rejects Bloomberg's cash in general election04:10
A top adviser to Bernie Sanders said the candidate would reject the offer from Mike Bloomberg to spend heavily on his behalf in the general election if Sanders wins the Democratic nomination. "It’s a hard no," Weaver told NBC News after Tuesday night’s debate. "Bernie has said he's going to fund his presidential campaign with small-dollar contributions and I think we can do that. I think we can raise over a billion dollars in small-dollar contributions." The panel discusses.