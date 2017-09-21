The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 09/21/17

The 11th Hour 9/21/2017

MSNBC’s Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Hayes to GOP Rep: Will you vote to hurt your state?
6 hours 59 min ago
Ravaged Puerto Rico begins brutal recovery
7 hours 20 min ago
Chris Murphy: The GOP is buying votes
6 hours 53 min ago
Trump cabinet member under fire for using charter jets
7 hours 11 min ago
Politico: Mueller wants phone records from Air Force One
8 hours 48 min ago
All eyes on Murkowski, McCain for health bill
Trump: 'We'll be putting more sanctions on North Korea'
Russia investigation narrows focus on Facebook
Rescue teams search for survivors in Mexico City
New NBC/WSJ poll: 43% approve of President Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL