The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 08/04/17

The 11th Hour 8/4/2017

MSNBC's Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context.

Maxine Waters: 'Mueller is going to win'
7 hours 10 min ago
Trump leaves town with unfinished work
6 hours 29 min ago
Matthews: Trump calls Mueller fake, but he's the real deal
7 hours 16 min ago
Martin Shkreli: I donated $2 million to Wu-Tang Clan
6 hours 34 min ago
Everything you wanted to know about the Grand Jury
7 hours 55 min ago
Who should fall back after Trump’s wild week?
Rep. Denny Heck: Trump can't lie to the FBI
How will Trump's relationship with the GOP change after recess?
SCOTUS lawyer: Trump worst POTUS on free speech since Adams
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli found guilty securities fraud

