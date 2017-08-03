The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 08/03/17

The 11th Hour 8/3/2017

Report: Mueller convenes grand jury in Russia probe
7 hours 8 min ago
Lawrence: If subpoenaed by grand jury, will Trump take the 5th?
6 hours 7 min ago
Flynn discloses more income sources in amended filing
6 hours 50 min ago
W. Virginia's Dem. Gov. switches parties hours after GOP attack
7 hours 26 min ago
Trump Tower too pricey for the Secret Service
7 hours 20 min ago
Beschloss: Trump situation more Nixon than Nixon
Bipartisan efforts aim to block Trump from firing Mueller
NH Sen: We don't need insults from Trump -- we need help
Trump tax expert: Trump-Russia money trail leads to Iceland
Republicans push back at Trump tweet on Russia

