The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 08/25/17

The 11th Hour 8/25/2017

MSNBC’s Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump pardons Sheriff Joe Arpaio
8 hours 15 min ago
Category 4 Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas
Sebastian Gorka resigns as special assistant to Trump
7 hours 51 min ago
Adam Schiff: Trump abuses pardon as purely political instrument
7 hours 6 min ago
Rep. Gallego: 'Trump is a racist and he's pardoning another racist'
6 hours 49 min ago
NBC: Mueller issues new subpoenas to Manafort associates
Matthews: The Special Counsel is gaining speed
WSJ: Special counsel looks at role Flynn played
Cohn: Trump admin. can 'do better' to stand up to Neo-Nazis
WH likely to end DACA immigration program

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL