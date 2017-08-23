The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 08/23/17

The 11th Hour 8/23/2017

MSNBC’s Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump dossier testimony from Sen. Judiciary could be published
6 hours 43 min ago
Lawrence: Trump's most important lie is about himself
5 hours 42 min ago
Memo outlines Trump ban on transgender people in the US military
6 hours 5 min ago
After 'unhinged' rally, worry about Trump having nuclear codes
5 hours 10 min ago
Trump flip-flops to ask taxpayers, not Mexico, to fund the wall
5 hours 1 min ago
Politico: Trump clashed with GOP over Russia sanctions
Fall is coming: Will the government shut down?
'Back up, you creep': First look at Clinton's new book
Matthews: Trump is holding the gov't hostage for his wall
Janet Napolitano: Arpaio pardon would be a 'dis' to AZ

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL