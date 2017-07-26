The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 07/26/17

The 11th Hour 7/26/2017

WaPo: Trump may replace Sessions during Senate recess
Lawrence: Trump's erratic decisions lead to bad consequences
Senate rejects straight repeal of Obamacare
Trump DoJ pick recently represented Putin-aligned Russian bank
Trump bans transgender people from serving in military
Duckworth: Trump actions on transgender ban 'sickening'
CBO: 'Skinny repeal' would increase premiums by 20%
Trump donates $100K to Education Dept. after cutting $9 billion
Himes: What if Chelsea Clinton had that Russia meeting?
Republicans split on Sessions-Trump feud

