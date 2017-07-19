The 11th Hour 7/19/2017

The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 07/19/17

Trump to NYT: I wouldn’t have hired Sessions if I knew he’d recuse
10 hours 28 min ago
Maddow: Trump, feeling heat, attacks DOJ independence
9 hours 7 min ago
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
9 hours 30 min ago
Lawrence: Who's going to tell Trump it's over?
7 hours 49 min ago
Schiff: Trump one-on-one with Putin is 'risky'
8 hours 56 min ago
Fmr. Government Ethics Director: Trump setting wrong tone
NYT: Trump warns Mueller not to delve in finances unrelated to Russia
Trump Jr., Manafort, Kushner invited to testify
Matthews: Trump doesn't care if millions lose their insurance
James Clapper: Trump is making Russia great again

