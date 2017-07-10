The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 07/10/17

The 11th Hour 7/10/2017

MSNBC’s Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT: E-mail told Trump Jr. of Russian gov't. campaign help
9 hours 31 min ago
Schiff: Trump Jr. meeting key in 2016 hacking timeline
9 hours 12 min ago
Trump's new Russia idea draws bipartisan bafflement
8 hours 29 min ago
President Trump, the pageant, the pop star, and Putin
10 hours 29 min ago
NBC: Sen. Intel Committee wants to talk to Trump Jr.
Podesta: 'Starting to smell more & more like collusion'
Matthews: Why doesn't Trump demand his people come clean?
Carl Reiner doesn't want Justice Kennedy to retire
Donald Trump's ritual humiliation of his surrogates
Republicans trying to rush health care bill again

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL