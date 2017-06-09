The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 06/09/17

The 11th Hour 6/9/2017

Trump '100%' willing to testify under oath on Comey allegations
7 hours 59 min ago
Sen. Judiciary set to probe Trump obstruction
6 hours 29 min ago
Maxine Waters: The president is a liar
7 hours 14 min ago
Lawrence: 'The president cannot learn'
5 hours 26 min ago
Few Republicans defend Trump after Comey testimony
5 hours 5 min ago
Rather: U.S. suffers for Trump scandal spectacles
Matthews: I think we're at a point lower than we imagined
'Total disaster' for Trump ally as UK election goes bust
No hearings, no discussion on the Senate healthcare bill
Leon Panetta: This White House seems undisciplined

