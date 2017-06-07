The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 06/07/17

The 11th Hour 6/7/2017

Comey says Trump demanded ‘loyalty’ in private meeting
13 hours 24 min ago
Officials refuse to answer Senate questions about Trump
7 hours 43 min ago
Wyden on Trump actions: 'Watergate-level'
7 hours 9 min ago
Matthews: Comey's testimony reads like a loyalty ritual
8 hours 44 min ago
Fmr. Chief of Staff to Colin Powell: Trump admin. 'like a mafia family'
8 hours 28 min ago
Ryan: Not appropriate for Trump to ask Comey for loyalty
GOP Rep: Comey testimony doesn't describe a crime
D.C. bars opening early for Comey testimony
Poll: Americans think Trump is interfering in the Russia probe
Christie: Trump's comments to Comey were 'normal' NYC conversation

