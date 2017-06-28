The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 06/28/17

The 11th Hour 6/28/2017

MSNBC's Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context.

Scientist says EPA asked her to change testimony to Congress
6 hours 18 min ago
Trump lied: 'Saved' Carrier jobs being cut
5 hours 21 min ago
Hayes: Trump only making it worse for GOP on health care
8 hours 8 min ago
SNL's Weekend Update hosts Che and Jost talk Trump
8 hours 18 min ago
Does Trump scare GOP senators?
5 hours 38 min ago
GOP already working to discredit Trump Russia probe
Sen. Intel committee will receive Comey memos
Kaine: GOP should work with Dems on health care fix
Matthews: Trump admitted that Russians interfered in election
Wrestling’s newest villain: 'The Progressive Liberal'

