The 11th Hour 6/23/2017

WaPo: US intel 'captured Putin's specific instructions' on 2016 hack
8 hours 29 min ago
Mother and son: Medicaid isn't about politics, it's about lives
5 hours 39 min ago
NBC: Trump has taken little action to stop next election hack
9 hours 24 sec ago
Rep. Ted Lieu: Trump witness tampering on TV
7 hours 43 min ago
Trump hotel employee hired as White House Chief Usher
7 hours 20 min ago
Rep. Cicilline rips Trump over Mueller-Comey friendship remark
Greta: Believe it or not, Washington can get things done
Bernie Sanders on health care bill: Thousands will die
Sen. Wyden: GOP health care bill 'a big con job'
Senate investigating Loretta Lynch conduct during Clinton email probe

