The 11th Hour 6/19/2017

The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 06/19/17
MSNBC’s Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
GOP senator: I have not seen final health...
Sean Spicer looking for his replacement:...
Yes, Trump can be charged with obstruction...
Why Trump cannot run from Warmbier's death
If GOP loses to Ossoff, 'there's going to...
US student, former North Korea captive dies
We finally know what Trump aide Jared...
Senate Dem: 'We've got a big fight ahead...
Hotly contested Georgia election ends Tuesday
Fmr. Watergate prosecutor: Of course Trump...
Trump: I'm under investigation. Trump's...
Trump makes matters worse for legal counsel
Jon Ossoff responds to Trump's attacks
Lawrence: Trump has the worst lawyers of...
Is Mike Pence PAC money for legal defense?
Democrats push back on secret GOP health bill
Newly reported subpoena shows shape of probe
Trump: 'I think we did a good job' on the...
The Georgia 6 special election is finally...
More Russian election hacks on the horizon?
Trump goes from escalator to under...
Trump & his personal lawyer both hire...
Trump attacks 'Crooked H' on Twitter 220...
Why Kushner's meeting with Putin-linked...
Candidate Trump warned Clinton would face...
Jeff Sessions changing his story on...
After Sessions hearing, White House still...
Fmr. FBI Special Agent: 'We've already...
Sessions' Russian meetings still a mystery
141 days in, Trump's still talking about...
Is Trump showing enough concern about...
Comey: One Trump tweet may have led to...
Mostly corroborated story under fire by Comey
McCaskill: Russia Probe Not About...
House Democrat: No brake between Trump's...
Report: NSA doc shows Russia tried to hack...
Leaked docs show new depth of Russian hacking
Meeks: 'No Question' Russians Involved in...
What’s Inside Leaked NSA Report on Russian...
All The President's Men Revisited 6/17 at 9pm
Trump assembles odd mix of defense lawyers
CIA's Pompeo ducks Senate Judiciary's query
Trump twitter rants worsen his situation
Klobuchar: Trump makes no sense on Cuba
Pence hires lawyer with relevant experience
Kushner business dealings under investigation
Hope builds for unity in wake of shooting
House Intel could look into Trump obstruction
Deaths lead to felony charges in Flint crisis
Congressional game goes on, victims in mind
Gunman injures congressman and four others
Trump under investigation for obstruction:...
Rep Scalise severely wounded in mass shooting
Suspected gunman jobless, lived from gym bag