The 11th Hour 5/16/2017

Comey memo says Trump asked him to end Flynn investigation
14 hours 52 min ago
Did Trump try to influence the Flynn FBI probe?
3 hours 13 min ago
Lawrence: What Trump doesn't know about Comey memos
11 hours 46 min ago
Republicans still not moved to action on Trump
12 hours 11 min ago
NYT: Comey 'concerned' about what Trump did
12 hours 47 min ago
Watergate prosecutor: 'Well on our way to impeachment'
Schiff responds to new Trump bombshell: ‘Enough is enough’
Lawmakers say Trump may have obstructed justice
Comey habit of writing memos puts Trump in a tough spot
Castro: If NYT report true, likely Congress will move to impeach

