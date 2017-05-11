The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/11/17

The 11th Hour 5/11/2017

MSNBC’s Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Trump backs full investigation into Russia meddling in election
Carter Page: I regularly briefed CIA, FBI
10 hours 25 min ago
NYT: Trump asked Comey to pledge loyalty to him
10 hours 8 min ago
Trump defends delay in firing Michael Flynn
Chris Matthews: Trump has 'trashed everyone'
12 hours 31 sec ago
Rough welcomes for GOP Rep., Betsy DeVos
Klobuchar: Trump tends 'to say things that aren’t true’
Rosie responds to Trump's newest tweet
Nicolle Wallace: Checking in before briefing ‘a good idea’
Heilemann: Trump covering up ‘heart’ of Russia probe

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL