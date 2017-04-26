The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 04/26/17

The 11th Hour 4/26/2017

MSNBC’s Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump to stay in NAFTA after calling it a 'disaster' in 2016
5 hours 6 min ago
Trump's 100 days of hyperbole
9 hours 13 min ago
Seth Meyers on Trump: 'Fascinating' to watch someone learn basics of politics
7 hours 21 min ago
Senators underwhelmed by special WH N. Korea briefing
6 hours 47 min ago
Sanders wants to introduce Medicare-for-all, single-payer program
7 hours 53 min ago
Jared Kushner courts scandal with sketchy business backers
RNC blasts MT Dem for performing at nudist camp
Trump's tax plan is a big boon for…himself
Matthews: Cutting taxes is a hard move to fight
Freedom Caucus member still a ‘no’ on health bill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL