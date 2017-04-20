The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 04/20/17

The 11th Hour 4/20/2017

MSNBC’s Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Maddow: Report shows Russian govt role in US election
20 hours 43 min ago
Sessions: I 'wasn't diminishing' federal judge or Hawaii
6 hours 32 min ago
Chuck: Trump's conflicts of interest hard to ignore
1 hour 8 min ago
What’s so special about the first 100 days?
23 min 45 sec ago
Fmr. Nat'l Security Advisor: Iran 'complying' with nuclear deal
6 hours 2 min ago
Evan McMullin: I believe I will run again
MaddowBlog: Why Trump's quiet meeting with former Colombian presidents matters
Excess Trump cash pairs with big donor access
Here's why the chances of a gov't shutdown just went up
Take a look inside the immigration crackdown

