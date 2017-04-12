The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 04/12/17

The 11th Hour 4/12/2017

MSNBC’s Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sanders: Dems will win if we mobilize & educate
6 hours 27 min ago
Tillerson: Putin and I 'frankly discussed' relationship
13 hours 31 min ago
Chris Matthews on Trump’s ignorance of history
7 hours 23 min ago
Rep. Lewis to Dems: 'Keep the faith'
6 hours 35 min ago
Bill O'Reilly is taking a 'vacation' - but will he return?
6 hours 51 min ago
Trump's opinion of Putin 'getting a little icier'
Manafort may register as a foreign agent
McFaul: Trump ‘more mysterious’ to Putin than ever before
Jon Ossoff: 'Grassroots organizers' are true Dem party leaders
'If Trump cared about Syrians he wouldn't ban them'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL