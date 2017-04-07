The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 04/07/17

The 11th Hour 4/07/2017

MSNBC's Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context.

Sen. Murphy: ‘I don’t trust the Trump admin.’ on Syria
8 hours 22 min ago
Trump calls for WH staff shakeup after Syria strike
8 hours 29 min ago
Matthews: How do you pick someone to clean up the swamp
8 hours 7 min ago
Anatomy of Trump's airstrikes in Syria
8 hours 58 min ago
Fmr. Ambassador: No easy way out of Syria
10 hours 19 min ago
Ernst: No more Syria action 'unless it's warranted'
Gorsuch confirmed to Supreme Court after Senate uses 'nuclear option'
'Fairly muted' Syrian and Russian responses to airstrike
MaddowBlog: Trump completes dramatic reversal with Syrian attack
Joe: We're going to see a more aggressive Trump

