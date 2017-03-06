The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 03/06/17

The 11th Hour 3/6/2017

MSNBC’s Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP unveils Obamacare replacement legislation
8 hours 8 min ago
Gavin Grimm: 'I'll stay fighting' for transgender rights
14 hours 13 min ago
Is the new travel ban still unconstitutional?
8 hours 59 min ago
What evidence do Dems have for Russia investigation?
12 hours 13 min ago
White House plagiarizes statement from Exxon
8 hours 8 min ago
Defending Trump’s alternative facts
Trump makes unsubstantiated claims of being wiretapped
Trump org 'doesn't do business' in 6 banned nations
Tillerson discusses new immigration order
SCOTUS rejects appeal in transgender student case

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL