The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 03/30/17

The 11th Hour 3/30/2017

Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

The backstory behind Flynn's immunity plea
10 hours 42 min ago
What did the Obama WH know about Russia investigation?
10 hours 7 min ago
Donald Trump’s bad month
8 hours 12 min ago
What it means to ask for immunity
15 hours 45 min ago
Calm or chaos in the Trump White House?
9 hours 1 min ago
Comedy in the Trump era
8 hours 52 min ago
GOP Rep: Trump taking advice from 'swamp creatures'
Obama team made list of Russia probe documents
Maddowblog: Trump University fraud case comes to a close
Senate Intel Committee rejects immunity for Flynn

