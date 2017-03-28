The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 03/28/17

The 11th Hour 3/28/2017

Trump WH lesson: Seek factual information elsewhere
Sanders to Trump: Listen to scientists, climate change is real
Fmr. CIA Acting Dir. on Nunes: 'It feels like a cover-up'
Cyprus helping US in Manafort finances investigations
WH denies trying to stop testimony in Russia probe
Fired US attorney at nexus of multiple Trump scandals
Bill Nye: 'Clean coal is a myth'
Sen. Angus King is unsure how he'll vote on Gorsuch
Spicer battles with veteran reporter
Rep. Maxine Waters: 'I cannot be intimidated'

