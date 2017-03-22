The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 03/22/17

The 11th Hour 3/22/2017

The 11th Hour 3/22/2017

Schiff: 'More than circumstantial evidence' of collusion between Trump and Russia
11 hours 56 min ago
McCain: Select committee on Russia now a ‘requirement’
11 hours 34 min ago
Trump feels 'somewhat vindicated' after Nunes briefing
14 hours 19 min ago
4 killed in car-and-knife 'terrorist incident' near U.K. Parliament
Sanders: AHCA is tax plan to help the wealthy
9 hours 20 min ago
Rep. Speier: This is beginning to sound like Watergate
AP: Paul Manafort worked for Russian oligarch
Sen. Manchin: Trump still owes Obama an apology
Trump's communications possibly picked up by 'incidental' surveillance
Witness: 'We saw a car plow into a lady' in London attack

