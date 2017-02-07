The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 02/07/17

The 11th Hour 2/7/2017

MSNBC’s Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McConnell silences Warren on Sessions with obscure Senate rule
8 hours 6 min ago
What can Betsy DeVos do to American schools?
9 hours 23 min ago
McCain: Travel ban rollout ‘out-of-the-blue explosion’
11 hours 51 min ago
Chris: The President is responsible for what happens
10 hours 37 min ago
Sen. Klobuchar on travel ban: It's not just seven countries
10 hours 24 min ago
The White House’s credibility questions
Betsy DeVos confirmed as Education Secretary
Rep. Waters: Trump 'leading himself to impeachment'
Maddow: Trump loses first legal round on travel ban
Obama enjoys post-presidency kiteboarding session

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL