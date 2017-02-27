The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 02/27/17

The 11th Hour 2/27/2017

MSNBC’s Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: ‘Nobody knew’ health care was so complicated
8 hours 46 min ago
Sen. Durbin: GOP trying to bury Russia scandal
9 hours 3 min ago
Breast cancer survivor on ACA repeal: 'It's dehumanizing'
8 hours 40 min ago
‘Massive pro-Trump demonstrations’ not so massive
8 hours 31 min ago
NBC: Yemen SEAL raid has yielded no significant intelligence
Chris: Trump needs more than an applause line
Crowley rips Trump for refusing to criticize Putin
Sen. Heinrich: American people 'expecting' Russia investigation
Republican admits the resistance is working
Muhammad Ali Jr. on being detained: I was asked about religion

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL