The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 02/20/17

The 11th Hour 2/20/2017

MSNBC’s Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Kremlin building psychological portrait of Trump
14 hours 26 min ago
Rep. Nadler: 'I'm not ready to talk about impeachment'
13 hours 17 min ago
Why is opposing Pres. Trump complicated for McCain?
10 hours 24 min ago
Trump chooses Gen. McMaster as Nat'l Security Adviser
9 hours 5 min ago
Ret. General: Trump has best nat. security team since Ike
10 hours 2 min ago
President Trump is not President Nixon. Here’s why.
Trump rejects veteran GOP aide over critical writings
The Kremlin is watching Trump with "growing alarm"
White House reassures commitment to NATO
Rep. Sanford: Trump voters are 'exhausted'

