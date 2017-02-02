The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 02/02/17

The 11th Hour 2/2/2017

MSNBC's Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context.

U.S. warns Israel to stop announcing new settlements
8 hours 34 min ago
Sources contradict White House on Yemen raid
6 hours 33 min ago
Conway: Trump is 'enacting policy on behalf of a nation'
8 hours 12 min ago
Sen. Murphy: Nobody is scared of Trump
7 hours 28 min ago
Trump to Prayer Breakfast: 'Pray' for Arnold's ratings
16 hours 44 min ago
Tim Kaine: Trump is strengthening our enemies
Clinton campaign manager: 'Need to respect the result'
Is Trump's foreign policy descending into chaos?
Treasury Department easing sanctions on Russia
GOP Senator: I'll vote against Betsy Devos

