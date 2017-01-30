The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 01/30/17

The 11th Hour 1/30/2017

MSNBC's Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context.

Trump fires acting AG over travel ban dissent
5 hours 33 min ago
Schumer: Trump's immigration ban ‘likely unconstitutional’
7 hours 32 min ago
Top Trump aide rips ‘politicized’ Justice Department
8 hours 12 min ago
Trump signs executive order to reduce regulations
16 hours 32 min ago
Obama rejects Trump immigration orders, backs protests
6 hours 36 min ago
Cummings: ‘Congress has to stand up’ to Trump
GOP Rep: Congress should've been consulted on ban
Christian immigrants with visas denied entry to U.S.
Actor just raised more than $500,000 for refugees
Joe and Mika report on their meeting with Pres Trump

