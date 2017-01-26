The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 01/26/17

The 11th Hour 1/26/16

MSNBC’s Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Booker: Trump is 'a repeated liar and propagandist'
8 hours 44 min ago
Mexican President cancels visit with Trump
16 hours 13 min ago
Trump favors torture and 'taking the oil'
8 hours 24 min ago
Boston Mayor: 'If people want to live here, they'll live here'
12 hours 3 min ago
After retreat, how will GOP Congress work with Trump?
11 hours 41 min ago
Inside Tulsi Gabbard’s meeting with Assad in Syria
Tribe pledges to stop Trump's actions on Dakota pipeline
Could Trump's first foreign policy test be N. Korea?
Is Trump's job plan 'trickle-down' all over again?
Connecticut Gov. Malloy: We're going to protect people

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL