The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 01/19/17

The 11th Hour 1/19/16

With the 2016 campaign over and the transition of power underway, MSNBC’s Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Spicer: Trump will make things happen ‘out of the gate’
9 hours 17 min ago
Chris: The audacity of Barack Obama
8 hours 16 min ago
Sen. Brown: WH starting to look like Goldman Sachs retreat
7 hours 20 min ago
Michael Moore: '100 days of resistance' starts now
1 day 5 hours ago
Gov. Malloy: I’m going to Trump’s inauguration as the opposition
9 hours 4 min ago
Trump prepares to take over 'nuclear football'
Trump pushes inauguration attendance with Facebook ads
Tense moments at Perry’s confirmation hearing
Obama to the press: America needs you
Jeh Johnson: Security at inauguration will be enormous

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL