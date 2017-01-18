The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 01/18/17

The 11th Hour 1/18/16

With the 2016 campaign over and the transition of power underway, MSNBC’s Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Pence: Obamacare is Trump's top priority on day one
11 hours 34 min ago
Sen. Franken: I will not vote for Betsy DeVos
7 hours 54 min ago
Patricia Arquette: Women's March 'beginning of strong activism'
8 hours 38 min ago
Price grilled about questionable stock trades
7 hours 6 min ago
The beginning of Obama’s rallying cry ‘Yes We Can’
2 days 4 hours ago
Greta: Health care is a real problem, not a political weapon
President George HW Bush, wife hospitalized
Trump 'unusually subdued' in new interview
A look back at the changing role of VP
The GOP opposition of Barack Obama

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL