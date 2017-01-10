The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 01/10/17

The 11th Hour 1/10/16

With the 2016 campaign over and the transition of power underway, MSNBC’s Brian Williams brings you every late-breaking headline and puts each day into sharp context. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

In farewell speech, Obama warns against 'challenges to democracy'
Bombshell report on Trump's Russia briefing
9 hours 14 min ago
Sessions faces tough questions during confirmation hearing
8 hours 53 min ago
Roof sentenced to death for Charleston church massacre
12 hours 23 min ago
Gen. Kelly set to be first non-civilian DHS secretary
13 hours 51 min ago
Maddow: Trump skimps on crucial vetting of nominees
Sessions: Racist caricature of me not accurate then or now
Streisand on Trump: 'You can't trust anything he says'
Trump fires inaugural announcer, on the job since '57
Sen. Booker: 'Necessary to speak out against' Sessions

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL